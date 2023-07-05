Vytautas Magnus University awarded Honorary Doctorate to Ukraine’s President Zelensky

“We are convinced that President Zelensky’s remarkable perseverance, unwavering resilience, and wise guidance will lead Ukraine to its well-deserved ultimate victory. VDU community will staunchly stand in the support of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters and we are highly appreciative that he has granted us a privilege by accepting VDU Doctor Honoris Causa and becoming our honorary member,” VDU Rector Prof Juozas Augutis said.

Volodymyr Zelensky is the president of the Republic of Ukraine, a politician, former comedian, actor, TV show host, and director, who became the head of state in 2019. When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Zelensky declared mobilisation and martial law, but remained in Kyiv himself, earning international recognition by his actions and leadership and becoming a symbol of the Ukrainian resistance. That same year, Politico named him the most powerful person in Europe, while the Time magazine selected him as the Person of the Year. Zelensky was also awarded Freedom Prize by the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania.