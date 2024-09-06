Vladislav Inozemtsev. The West in the wake of a new war: the sources of vulnerability

The first concerns, I would argue, the attitude to risks. In the last five hundred years, Western civilization and its elites have been the most desperate risk takers the world has ever known. They expanded their „natural“ boundaries, made great geographical discoveries, conquered vast territories and brought them under control [see:Revel, Jean-François. L’obsession anti-américaine. Son fonctionnement, ses causes, ses inconséquences, Pa­ris: Plon, 2002] – and did this with far fewer human resources than their opponents had under their command. The large European nations from the mid-17th century till the beginning of the 20th century remained the centers of outward migration (between 1846 and 1924 they lost for other territories more than 25 percent of those who inhabited Western Europe at the start of this period [see: Nu­gent, Walter. Crossings. The Great TransatlanticMig­rations, 1870-1914, Blo­omington, Indianapolis: Indiana Uni­v. Press, 1992, table 8, p. 30; table 9, p. 43], and Great Britain’s emigration losses during this time are estimated at 41 per­cent of its origi­nal population [см. Stalker, Peter. Workers Without Frontiers. The Impact of Globali­zation on International Migration, Lyn­neRienner Publishers, Boul­der (Co.), London, 2000, p. 13]). I would add that the settlers went from Europe to the lands where life was more unpredictable than in their native places – but the European demogra­phic trends compensated for any emigration . Europe itself was in a state of almost permanent wars for several centuries, and as these became less frequent, the number of their victims increased dramatically . Even if war was not a natural state for Europeans, it remained an important social function, with the military elite be­ing an integral part of the high society. The economy and state budgets were seriously linked to meeting the needs of the armies (it can be recalled that on the eve of the French Revolution about half of the royal treasury expenditures were spent on these purposes , and at the beginning of the 20th century this share in Germany, France and Great Britain stood at 28-40 percent [during the World War I it had peaked at 91, 77 and 49 percent, respectively] ). The imperial nature of the European powers implied long colonial wars, which allowed Westerners to get acquainted with the way of life of other peoples and to consider the imposition of the European model on them as the only reasonable option [see: Ferguson, Niall. Empire. How Britain Made the Modern World, London: Allen Lane, 2003] (in this context, the past centuries are quite right­ly considered a time not so much of globalization as of Westernization [see:Laue, The­odore H., von. The World Re­volution of Westernization. The Twen­tieth Century in Glo­bal Perspective, Oxford, New York: Oxford Univ. Press, 1987]). As a result, the West has developed some vision of its historical mission, a sense of the normality of risk was fostered, and a certain attitude towards violence as an acceptable inst­rument for achieving needed results arose in Europeans’ minds.