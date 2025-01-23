Vladislav Inozemtsev. The start of a "Great Return"

I would argue that sustainability of diasporas is determined by the way how the emigrants correlate their current situation with their meaning of success. If diasporas manage to integrate into the host societies and secure a higher level of prosperity than they had enjoyed at home, they became able to continue for decades (as the Turkish community in Germany does). If diasporas are fueled by a sense of martyrdom (the feeling they were forced to quit due to an intolerable situation in their homelands), and therefore prefer to suffer rather than work; communicate with each other rather than integrate into new societies, the chances for such communities to endure are extremely low. Russian relocates rarely consider their situation as stable, and their departure as a lifetime achievement. This suggests that in the near future the "emigrant separator" will finally divide those who left Russia for economic and for political reasons. The former will sooner or later return back, the latter will just try more hardly to believe their choice was right, until they begin to disappear inside the host societies, as happened to the Russian emigration of the 1920s in Europe, or the Cuban emigration of the 1960s in the U.S. The term "relocation", invented by the "relocants" themselves, will thus determine their fate: unlike emigration, relocation will turn out to be a rather temporary phenomenon...