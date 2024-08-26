Vladislav Inozemtsev. The shadow side of the sanctions

Some additional concerns are fueled by the practice of imposing sanctions on the relatives of major Russian entrepreneurs – most often because they either benefit from their businesses or are current or former nominal owners of part of their assets. E.g., at various times, several children of Russian businessmen were subject to sanctions – former F1 Haas team driver Nikita Mazepin, the son of a major fertilizer producer Dmitry Mazepin, or Alexander Pumpyansky, the son of metallurgical mogul Dmitry Pumpyansky. The sanctions were also imposed (and remain in force to this day) on Alexandra Melnichenko, a dual Serbian and Croatian natio­nal, who claims she has never been a Russian subject and has never lived in Russia, but is married to Andrey Melnichenko, the founder of giant EuroChem and SUEK companies (he holds also a UAE citizenship since 2023) and was named the beneficiary of the family trust instead of her husband (the trust itself is also subject to sanctions, which deprives Alexandra any opportunity to use its funds), and Gulbahor Ismailova, Mr. Usmanov’s sister (this case seems to be the most outrageous, since Ismailova, having previously been the beneficiary of two trusts set up by Mr. Usmanov for real estate planning purposes, never – like her brother – possessed access to their funds, since trusts are traditionally managed by independent trustees. Moreover, she recently signed deeds of exclusion that prevent her from receiving any future benefits from these trusts, and so exhausting all the available ways and means for reinforcing the EU directives). The cases of Mr. Melnichenko Jr. and Ms. Ismailova indicate the grounds for sanctions are sometimes solely based on family relationships between the sanctioned persons (I should note that in some cases where sanctions were applied to oligar­chs’ children, the European Court of Justice has issued rulings lifting them – as it happened to Mr. Mazepin Jr. or Mr. Pumpyansky Jr.)