Vilnius residents told to shut windows due to massive fire

The fire broke out in a scrap yard located at 56 Paneriai Street on Wednesday evening. Large clouds of black smoke have been visible all over the city. A large number of firefighters are working at the scene.

According to the PAGD, the fire was reported at 6.32 p.m.

According to the latest information, firefighters are still actively working at the scene and have managed to stop the blaze from spreading further.

“The fire has been slowed down, we have not localised it yet, but we are moving towards it,” a PAGD representative told ELTA.

No casualties have been reported, the PAGD said.

“The teams conduct the extinguishing work. A car scrap yard is on fire,” ELTA was told by Konradas Liekis, officer from the situation coordination unit of the Fire and Rescue Service (PAGD) earlier.

He said Increased pollution has been recorded around the site.