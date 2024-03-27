Vilnius residents told to shut windows due to massive fire

The fire broke out in a scrap yard located at 56 Paneriai Street on Wednesday evening. Large clouds of black smoke have been visible all over the city. A large number of firefighters are working at the scene.
According to the PAGD, the fire was reported at 6.32 p.m.
According to the latest information, firefighters are still actively working at the scene and have managed to stop the blaze from spreading further.
“The fire has been slowed down, we have not localised it yet, but we are moving towards it,” a PAGD representative told ELTA.
No casualties have been reported, the PAGD said.
“The teams conduct the extinguishing work. A car scrap yard is on fire,” ELTA was told by Konradas Liekis, officer from the situation coordination unit of the Fire and Rescue Service (PAGD) earlier.
He said Increased pollution has been recorded around the site.
“We recommend that residents close their windows and turn off their heat recovery systems. We are monitoring the situation and will keep everyone informed about further developments,” the Vilnius City Municipality said on Facebook.
Firefighters said the blaze covered an area of around 5,000 square metres.
Aleksandras Zubriakovas, head of corporate affairs at Lithuanian Railways (LTG), told ELTA that the fire broke on the territory of the railway authority.
“I can confirm that the area is ours, but this incident is not related to our railway infrastructure. The fire started in a tenant’s area. Small things, possibly rubbish, are burning,” he said.
The site belongs to UAB Ruvis. The company’s leaders have arrived to the scene and are cooperating with the rescue service.
“We will find out exactly what was stored, and the cause of the fire will be determined by experts. (&) The liability of the tenant will depend on the cause,” the director of corporate affairs at the LTG said.
Vilnius residents have received messages on their phones alerting about increased pollution.
“Air pollution is possible due to a fire in a car scrap yard on Paneriai Street in Vilnius. Please remain indoors and close your windows,” reads the message.
The National Public Health Centre (NVSC) recommended people, who are currently outside their homes, to move on the side against the wind, i.e. to prevent the wind from carrying the smoke towards them.