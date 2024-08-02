Vilnius opens first public drone training area

Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas says the area has three segments each for a different level of readiness and different type of drones.
„The aim is very clear – following all the developments in the war in Ukraine, we can see the role that UAVs play in military conflicts. We want the community to really develop their skills in piloting unmanned aircraft,“ the mayor told reporters in the opening on Friday.
The Riflemen’s Union and General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania will provide training for drone operators. Online registrations will be required to train in groups, the mayor said.
The new training area located in the hills of Šeškinė is part of the Vilnius city defence plan, Benkunskas said. It cost around EUR 50 thousand to install it, he added.
Deputy Defence Minister Kamilė Gogelienė said the training course is very popular with the public.
„We are very happy about Vilnius – the first city to respond so quickly to our request to help us organise the UAV course, for which we opened registration yesterday. September is already fully booked and people are really eager to register,“ she said.