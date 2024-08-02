Vilnius opens first public drone training area

Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas says the area has three segments each for a different level of readiness and different type of drones.

„The aim is very clear – following all the developments in the war in Ukraine, we can see the role that UAVs play in military conflicts. We want the community to really develop their skills in piloting unmanned aircraft,“ the mayor told reporters in the opening on Friday.

The Riflemen’s Union and General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania will provide training for drone operators. Online registrations will be required to train in groups, the mayor said.