On 5 October, the winners of the European Green Cities 2025 Awards were announced in Tallinn, Estonia, this year’s European Green Capital. Vilnius (Lithuania) will be the 2025 European Green Capital, and the title of European Green Leaf 2025 for smaller cities went to Viladecans (Spain) and Treviso (Italy), the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Environment announced in a press release.