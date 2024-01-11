Vilnius hospital sees rise in number of injuries caused by slipping on ice

 
Vilnius University Hospital says it has observed a double rise in injuries as a result of attempts to walk down the icy pavements in Vilnius on Wednesday evening.

More than 200 traumatised people, or double the usual number, went to hospital for emergency treatment by 7 a.m. on Thursday. The hospital said that of these, 174 suffered various limb injuries (fractures, sprains, dislocations, bruises) and 32 head and neck injuries.

Queues were reported of patients waiting for orthopaedic traumatologist consultations later on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Ambulance Service (GMP) said the number of calls had not changed drastically across Lithuania.

"We see the type of the calls and the weather has not had much impact. We are not seeing a significant increase in injuries,” GMP representatives told ELTA.

