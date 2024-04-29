Vilnius Airport closes ramp to departures terminal for cars amid expansion

“The main reason why we already have to close the exit ramp towards the departure terminal is that this ramp will not be used for the departure function in the new traffic scheme we are implementing, and the whole departure process will be via the new terminal,” says Arnas Dūmanas, Head of the Development Department of Lithuanian Airports.

“We are well aware that there will be inconveniences for passengers throughout the summer, but there is simply no other way for positive changes to take place at Vilnius Airport traffic scheme, and we are investing a lot of effort to ensure that the reconstruction works themselves are completed as quickly as possible and are completed already in the autumn, and we are emphasising the provision of information to passengers at the airport, as we are aware that there will be a lot of questions for passengers when they arrive,” he noted.