Via Baltica, maritime, airport, and other strategic transport projects in Lithuania to receive significant EU funding

„The result of our joint work with the European Commission is the EU’s support of transport infrastructure projects of strategic importance in Lithuania. This will help us provide a significant impetus to the further development of communication and military mobility links in the region and continuous integration with the West. In today’s geopolitical context, this is a key condition not only for the economic growth of the entire region but also for national security,“ said Marius Skuodis, Lithuanian minister of transport and communications.