Uspaskich returns to lead Labour Party

“Viktor Uspaskich has been elected as the acting new chairman of the Labour Party,” Valentinas Bukauskas, chair of the party’s group in the Seimas, told ELTA after a meeting of the Labour Party’s Council in Raseiniai.
Uspaskich suspended his membership of the Labour Party in March this year, after the Financial Crimes Investigation Service (FNTT) had searched the Labour Party headquarters in an investigation allegedly related to the politician himself.
Bukauskas also said that the party has decided to participate in Lithuania’s parliamentary elections this October.
Uspaskich, who is returning to the Labour Party for the third time, stated that he would lead the party until its congress, when the permanent chairperson would be elected. It is unknown when the congress would take place.
The politician told ELTA that he would consider returning as the permanent leader only if all of the party’s branches have candidates for parliamentary elections in single-member constituencies and “if they work 24 hours a day”.
According to Uspaskich, he has restored membership in the Labour Party, which he had suspended.
He claimed that he has not yet decided whether to run for the Seimas this autumn.
The Labour Party intends to engage in talks with other parties on forming a coalition for elections.