Uspaskich returns to lead Labour Party

“Viktor Uspaskich has been elected as the acting new chairman of the Labour Party,” Valentinas Bukauskas, chair of the party’s group in the Seimas, told ELTA after a meeting of the Labour Party’s Council in Raseiniai.

Uspaskich suspended his membership of the Labour Party in March this year, after the Financial Crimes Investigation Service (FNTT) had searched the Labour Party headquarters in an investigation allegedly related to the politician himself.

Bukauskas also said that the party has decided to participate in Lithuania’s parliamentary elections this October.