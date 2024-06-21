USA approves drone sale to Taiwan amid continued harassment from China

Switchblade drones, also known as kamikaze drones, which have already proved their effectiveness in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, are set to be part of Taiwan’s arsenal.

The Biden Administration has given the green light on the sale of two types of advanced drones to Taiwan, worth over USD 360 million. The sale of up to 720 Switchblade 300 drones and 291 Altius-600M systems marks Biden’s 15th arms deal with Taiwan, showing strong US support for Taiwan’s defence.

But despite Taiwan’s Defence Ministry expediting the process, worries about potential delivery delays persist, a concern echoing past US procurement issues.