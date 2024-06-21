USA approves drone sale to Taiwan amid continued harassment from China

Switchblade drones, also known as kamikaze drones, which have already proved their effectiveness in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, are set to be part of Taiwan’s arsenal.
The Biden Administration has given the green light on the sale of two types of advanced drones to Taiwan, worth over USD 360 million. The sale of up to 720 Switchblade 300 drones and 291 Altius-600M systems marks Biden’s 15th arms deal with Taiwan, showing strong US support for Taiwan’s defence.
But despite Taiwan’s Defence Ministry expediting the process, worries about potential delivery delays persist, a concern echoing past US procurement issues.
Defence Minister Wellington Koo anticipates that the drones will arrive next year. He says this is a priority, and there are ongoing discussions to finalise the timeline. The US State Department confirmed the drones would be delivered between 2024 and 2025, meaning Taiwan could receive them as early as this year.
Former Air Force Deputy Commander Chang Yen-ting is optimistic about the drones’ strategic potential, noting their capability to effectively target vital military assets.
Meanwhile, Taiwan faces continued provocations from China, with an average of four Chinese vessels nearing Kinmen Island every day in June so far. Minister Koo says the military remains vigilant in monitoring these activities.
On Wednesday, China deployed eight naval vessels and 11 aircraft around the Taiwan Strait. The closest was located 58 nautical miles from Taichung. Taiwan’s armed forces continue to closely monitor and respond with aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based anti-ship missiles.