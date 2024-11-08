U.S. Rocker Dee Snider: My great-grandfather was shot dead by Russian soldiers in front of his son – I understand why you feel the way you do

But Dee Snider stands out for another reason. Alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, he’s been one of the most vocal U.S. celebrities advocating for his fellow citizens to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Unlike many stars who speak out once or twice, Snider has persistently pushed this message throughout the entire war and continues to do so. He himself says he understands the plight of nations like Lithuania and Ukraine. Yet, he fears that American indifference could spell disaster for the entire world.

Sometimes a song takes on a life of its own. Twisted Sister’s "We’re Not Gonna Take It" is one of the most iconic hits of the 1980s, but it has gone through an intriguing transformation, a phenomenon not uncommon with successful songs. The track has become a staple in pop culture and is widely used in advertising. However, in U.S. politics, it has morphed into an anthem, adopted by numerous politicians for their campaigns. Donald Trump himself used it – until Snider barred him from doing so. "We’re Not Gonna Take It" has also become the main protest song for striking teachers, civil servants, and laborers. On January 6, 2021, it was sung by the crowd incited by Trump who stormed the Capitol.

– This victory wasn’t narrow, and the results are indisputable. This is what the majority wants. It’s painful to see that 45% of women voted for him. 45% – despite how under his administration, abortion rights were restricted and women’s rights were cut back. It’s also troubling to see so many young men supporting him, often because they don’t want to see a woman president. That’s the reality today. There’s still genuine racism in America, yet Latino men and Black men, not all but many, voted for Trump. In Michigan, Muslims who didn’t support Trump voted for a third-party candidate, yet any third-party support, or abstaining from voting, effectively helped Trump – whether they realize it or not. It’s sad to witness this shortsightedness.

– Everyone’s talking about the election and Donald Trump. What were your initial thoughts after Election Day when it was clear Trump would become the next president? And what do you think lies ahead for the United States?

– I don’t have the answer to that. I live in a large mansion with high walls and own a lot of guns. Do I want to use them? No. Do I want to hide from the world behind my walls? No. But again, as I said, I’m not average American; most people don’t have what I have. I’m not saying this to boast, but I understand others and care about freedom – real freedom that is for everyone. I’ve always said that if we worked as hard for others’ freedom as we do for our own, the world’s problems would be solved if we cared as much for others’ freedom as for our own. Then there’d be no problems. But most people are selfish and only care about their freedom; they don’t think about others. And that’s sad.

I’m disappointed that most of my countrymen, both men and women, can’t see the big picture. They don’t view the world as one interconnected entity, as a single humanity. We need to care about other countries and their well-being – like if something terrible happens where you live or in Ukraine, and Russia invades. That’s also not good for America and Americans, but most Americans were more worried about the price of eggs. And I understand. But that’s a small picture. We need eggs, but electing Trump as president has far more global repercussions, affecting freedom and other critical issues worldwide.

– I want to ask about the iconic song "We’re Not Gonna Take It", which has become a political anthem in the U.S. Many politicians have used it in their campaigns. Have you ever felt uncomfortable with how the song has been used? And did you ever imagine it becoming a political hit?

– We’re Not Gonna Take It… I knew it was a great song. I knew it was a hit, an anthem, but it has taken on a life of its own, beyond me, my band, and heavy metal. It’s become a folk song. The world knows this song. As a young man, I sang it as a rebellion against the world – against my parents, teachers, bosses, friends, the record label – that’s what I made it about. Now, it belongs to everyone.