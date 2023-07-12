US President Biden will deliver a public speech at Vilnius University

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The entrance will be accessible only by foot due to traffic restrictions. Entrance to the outdoor, standing-only event will be on a first come, first served basis.
Vilnius University Rector Prof Rimvydas Petrauskas says the university is proud that it was chosen by the US president for his important speech. He says this proves that the university is not just a place for science but also for public gatherings, important discussions and events.
The United States Secret Service will conduct an airport-style security screening on-site. Prohibited items include umbrellas, aerosols, animals, bicycles, folding chairs, balloons, packages, vapes, firearms, ammunition, stun guns, knives of any kind, mace, fireworks, lighters, water bottles, beverages or reusable containers, backpacks, large bags, signs and flags, cameras with detachable lenses, tripods, video cameras, selfie sticks, drones, computers and tablets.