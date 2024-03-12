US-Lithuanian military cooperation on the Indo-Pacific discussed

The meeting took place at a formal invitation of USINDOPACOM leadership aiming to expand the boundaries of understanding of geopolitical threats and challenges within the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility, to present the US exercises planned in the region and to assess possibilities for bilateral cooperation in the context of the region in question. Lithuania’s potential participation in Indo-Pacific exercises and other events, exchange of experience in maritime operations and cybersecurity were among the key topics of the meetings.