US-Lithuanian military cooperation on the Indo-Pacific discussed

The meeting took place at a formal invitation of USINDOPACOM leadership aiming to expand the boundaries of understanding of geopolitical threats and challenges within the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility, to present the US exercises planned in the region and to assess possibilities for bilateral cooperation in the context of the region in question. Lithuania’s potential participation in Indo-Pacific exercises and other events, exchange of experience in maritime operations and cybersecurity were among the key topics of the meetings.
The chief of defence of Lithuania was debriefed on the security situation and potential threat in the Indo-Pacific analysis. According to Gen Valdemaras Rupšys, the modern world is tightly interconnected and processes in the most distant corner of the world may have direct implications to our security, thus deployments to multinational operations with our Allies is a contribution to Lithuania’s security.
The US Allies wanted to hear Lithuanian CHOD’s insight and threat assessment with regard to the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and the assessment of lessons learned in Ukraine conducted by the Lithuanian Armed Forces.
During the working trip to the United States Chief of Defence Gen Rupšys will meet with the top military official of the United States, equivalent of thechief of defence, Chairman of the Chiefs of the Joint Staff Gen Charles Q. Brown Jr., as well as Chief of Staff of the Army Gen Randy A. George and Commander of US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Gen Bryan P. Fenton.