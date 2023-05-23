2023 m. gegužės 23 d. 11:54

US ambassador urges Lithuania to pass law on civil union

 
PHOTO: DELFI / Josvydas Elinskas

Attempts to pass the law on civil union have stalled in parliament, but United States Ambassador to Lithuania Robert S. Gilchrist says US President Joe Biden would welcome the adoption of the law as the issue is important for his administration.

Speaking to journalist Edmundas Jakilaitis on TV3 show Dėmesio centre on 22 May, Ambassador Gilchrist touched on the issue of LGBT rights and civil unions.

“I spoke a lot on this, but when I’ve spoken on it it’s not just from me but this is actually a position of the US Government and President Biden. I certainly hope that the Seimas moves forward in approving the civil unions law. I think it’s important for Lithuania in terms of demonstrating that Lithuania truly is a part of the Western club and is aligned with the United States on this set of human rights issues,” said Mr Gilchrist.

Source
Topics
Be raštiško ELTA sutikimo šios naujienos tekstą kopijuoti draudžiama.
ELTA
Comment Show discussion
Top articles
Delfi
Bookmark
Share
Opinions