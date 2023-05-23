Speaking to journalist Edmundas Jakilaitis on TV3 show Dėmesio centre on 22 May, Ambassador Gilchrist touched on the issue of LGBT rights and civil unions.
2023 m. gegužės 23 d. 11:54
US ambassador urges Lithuania to pass law on civil union
Attempts to pass the law on civil union have stalled in parliament, but United States Ambassador to Lithuania Robert S. Gilchrist says US President Joe Biden would welcome the adoption of the law as the issue is important for his administration.
