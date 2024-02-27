Urgent Western military support for Ukraine is now more important than ever

“The French president’s initiative to give additional political impetus to Western support for Ukraine is timely and necessary,” the president said after the meeting.
Nausėda stressed that this year is crucial for Ukraine’s defence. He noted that the prevailing consensus at the meeting was the need for concrete actions rather than promises.
“We know what Ukraine needs in the short term, and even more so today: ammunition, air defence, increased production volumes in all categories of armaments. Military assistance is a priority today,” the president said.
According to the president, current commitments by states are not sufficient and need to be increased.
“In the longer term, we need to look at how we can assist more efficiently, resourcefully and with higher quality. During the meeting, I emphasised that Lithuania is a consistent supporter of Ukraine and one of the most committed countries in the world,” the president said.
Nausėda pointed out that Lithuania’s assistance to Ukraine accounts for about 1.82 percent of GDP and exceeds one billion euros, but unfortunately, this is not always the case elsewhere.
“We need to communicate and emphasise even more in the allied countries the importance of everyone’s active contribution to Ukraine’s victory,” the president said.