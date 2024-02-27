Urgent Western military support for Ukraine is now more important than ever

“The French president’s initiative to give additional political impetus to Western support for Ukraine is timely and necessary,” the president said after the meeting.

Nausėda stressed that this year is crucial for Ukraine’s defence. He noted that the prevailing consensus at the meeting was the need for concrete actions rather than promises.

“We know what Ukraine needs in the short term, and even more so today: ammunition, air defence, increased production volumes in all categories of armaments. Military assistance is a priority today,” the president said.

According to the president, current commitments by states are not sufficient and need to be increased.