UN secretary general’s visit to Russia discredits organisation – Seimas speaker

"Obviously, both Putin and Lukashenko take advantage of Guterres’ visit for their propaganda. An official like the UN secretary general should realise that hugs with dictators who had started the war is a gift not only to Putin and Lukashenko but also to all of the world’s dictators. Thus, this visit really cannot be called as safeguarding democracy, it discredits the entire UN," Čmilytė-Nielsen stated to ELTA in a written comment.

The parliament speaker was also surprised that the UN secretary general travelled to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin despite the International Criminal Court having issued his arrest warrant over war crimes in Ukraine.