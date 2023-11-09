Ukrainian psychologist: оur children in all European countries are left out

Since the beginning of the full-scale war which is being conducted by Russia, dozens of Ukrainian people have been forced to flee their homes, to save their lives. It is not an easy task for them to adapt in other European countries as they face difficulties such as foreign languages, inability to get a job by profession and social adaptation. When it comes to children, they find much interest from their peers in Europe, but afterward, Ukrainian kids are being left out by their classmates as they can not match their peers in studies because of poor proficiency in foreign languages. Both children and adults fall into a state of depression, states in an interview with Delfi Ukrainian psychologist Anna Keller, who is also a Ukrainian refugee.