Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Vilnius

Footage showed Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis meeting the Ukrainian president on the runway.
“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is coming to Lithuania today. I invite everyone to come to Daukantas Square at 3.30 p.m., where the President of Ukraine will address the nation to thank you all for your tireless support and assistance to Ukraine and its people,” President Gitanas Nausėda wrote on Facebook earlier on Wednesday.
No further details about Zelensky’s visit have been officially announced so far.
The Ukrainian leader made a trip to Lithuania in July last year to attend the NATO summit in Vilnius.