Ukraine interested in relocating part of drone production to Lithuania – formin

“We understand perfectly well that if we are preparing for war the war would be dissimilar due to geographic reasons and other circumstances. However, Lithuania can learn from Ukraine’s experience. (&) It seems that Ukrainians are interested in moving part of production to Lithuania,” Landsbergis said.
In early January, the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence approved the development of unmanned aerial vehicles in Lithuania. Deputy Minister of National Defence Žilvinas Tomkus said EUR 30 million would be allocated for this annually. MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas says Lithuania has potential to significantly expand the development of first-person view drones.