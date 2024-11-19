Two Spanish nationals arrested over planned terrorist act in Šiauliai – prosecutors

In September this year, two people of Spanish nationality arrived in Lithuania with the intention of burning the production facilities and outdoor equipment used by a private company operating in Šiauliai at night. The suspects failed to carry out this criminal plan and hide from law enforcement.

"Successful cooperation between different Lithuanian and Latvian authorities has resulted in the arrest of the suspects, who tried to hide in Riga, made by Latvian State Security Service officers. The suspects were soon handed over to Lithuania on the basis of European arrest warrants issued in Lithuania. The suspects are currently in custody and the pre-trial investigation continues," the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.