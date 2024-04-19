Two people detained in Poland as suspects in attacking Navalny’s ally, says Nausėda

Volkov, ally of the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, lives in Lithuania and was attacked near his home in March.

“Two people were detained in Poland on suspicion of beating Russian opposition leader Leonid Volkov,” Nausėda said on Friday.

“I thank Poland for a truly excellent job. I spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda about this and thanked him for the excellent cooperation. I would also like to thank our criminal intelligence officers, who did that first and most important preparatory work,” the president said.

The suspects will be handed over to Lithuania after the necessary procedures are completed, the president said, adding he could not comment on further details.