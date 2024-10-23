2024.10.23 17:25

Two Lithuanians fighting on Russia’s side against Ukraine stripped of citizenship

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Two Lithuanians fighting on Russia’s side against Ukraine stripped of citizenship
Two Lithuanians fighting on Russia’s side against Ukraine stripped of citizenship
PHOTO: DELFI / Šarūnas Mažeika

Two Lithuanians were stripped of citizenship for fighting on the Russian side against Ukraine.

"Information was received from special services that these individuals are serving in Russian forces and are fighting against Ukraine. Having received this information, the Migration Department drafted an address to the Ministry of the Interior. On these grounds Minister Agnė Bilotaitė signed the decree," ELTA has learned from Rokas Pukinskas, spokesman of the Migration Department.

Citizenship was revoked for Vitalijus Kazakevičius, born in 1984, and Juozas Samuolis, born in 1978.

The Law on Citizenship stipulates that people in the service of another state without the authorisation of the Government may lose their citizenship.

In mid-September, another man, Kęstutis Kvietkus, was also stripped of Lithuanian citizenship for fighting on the Russian side in Ukraine.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions