Two Lithuanians fighting on Russia’s side against Ukraine stripped of citizenship

"Information was received from special services that these individuals are serving in Russian forces and are fighting against Ukraine. Having received this information, the Migration Department drafted an address to the Ministry of the Interior. On these grounds Minister Agnė Bilotaitė signed the decree," ELTA has learned from Rokas Pukinskas, spokesman of the Migration Department.

Citizenship was revoked for Vitalijus Kazakevičius, born in 1984, and Juozas Samuolis, born in 1978.

The Law on Citizenship stipulates that people in the service of another state without the authorisation of the Government may lose their citizenship.