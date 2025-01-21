2025.01.21 17:23

Two Lithuanians attended Trump's inauguration
The European Union’s (EU) ambassador to the United States and the owner of Avia Solutions Group were the only Lithuanians who attended the inauguration of the 47th US President Donald Trump on Monday.

Euronews earlier reported that Ambassador Jovita Neliupšienė had received an invitation to the ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Entrepreneur Gediminas Žiemelis announced his participation in Trump’s inauguration in a separate press release.

The invitation symbolises the company’s success in strengthening ties with the US and shows that Lithuanian business can play a significant role in a global context, he said.

Tech billionaires including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos were given prime positions at Trump’s inauguration, AFP reports.

Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg are the world’s three richest people, according to Forbes. Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who also attended, ranks seventh.

