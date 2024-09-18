Two Bolt e-scooters caught fire at intersection in Kaunas

A passer-by called the emergency service at 4.07 a.m.

A firefighter brigade arrived at the scene to find two Bolt e-scooters in the blaze at the intersection between A. Juozapavičiaus Avenue and Siūlų Street. The fire was put out immediately.

Benas Jurlovas, operations manager at Bolt, said the initial inspection found signs of arson.

„A check of the data showed that the internal system of the scooters was not damaged before the fire. It also detected the scooters’ movement before the fire. We have decided to report the incident as arson to the police on the grounds of the said findings,“ Jurlovas told Elta.

He also thanked Kaunas residents for reporting the incident to the authorities.