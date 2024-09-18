Two Bolt e-scooters caught fire at intersection in Kaunas

A passer-by called the emergency service at 4.07 a.m.
A firefighter brigade arrived at the scene to find two Bolt e-scooters in the blaze at the intersection between A. Juozapavičiaus Avenue and Siūlų Street. The fire was put out immediately.
Benas Jurlovas, operations manager at Bolt, said the initial inspection found signs of arson.
„A check of the data showed that the internal system of the scooters was not damaged before the fire. It also detected the scooters’ movement before the fire. We have decided to report the incident as arson to the police on the grounds of the said findings,“ Jurlovas told Elta.
He also thanked Kaunas residents for reporting the incident to the authorities.
A number of fires linked to e-scooters have been observed in Lithuania in recent months.
Last week, a large fire allegedly caused by an e-scooter broke out in a flat on Trimitų Street in Vilnius, leaving one person injured and a family with children homeless. The man who reported the fire said that the e-scooter’s battery might have exploded. The exact cause of the fire will be determined by experts.
In July, an e-scooter battery exploded in Palanga, causing a fire in a three-room flat. The blaze damaged the entire flat, and windows were broken as a result of the incident. About a dozen residents were evacuated from the neighbouring flats too.