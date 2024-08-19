Twenty-six people injured in Latvian bus crash in Lithuania

The bus was travelling on the route Kaliningrad (Russia) – Riga (Latvia). The accident happened before 6 a.m. in Šakiai district.

Forty-six passengers and the driver were on the bus. Twenty-six people, including children, were injured in the accident. Two of them had to be freed from the vehicle by rescue services.

All of them were taken to hospital with injuries of different severity.

The driver was a citizen of Latvia born in 1959.

Preliminary data suggests that the driver hit a refuge island and lost control of the vehicle.