2024.08.19 17:29

Twenty-six people injured in Latvian bus crash in Lithuania

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN

On Monday morning, a passenger bus operated by the company Ecolines, which was travelling between Latvia and Russia, skid off the road and flipped on its side in Lithuania, resulting in multiple injuries, reports the news website delfi.lv.

The bus was travelling on the route Kaliningrad (Russia) – Riga (Latvia). The accident happened before 6 a.m. in Šakiai district.

Forty-six passengers and the driver were on the bus. Twenty-six people, including children, were injured in the accident. Two of them had to be freed from the vehicle by rescue services.

All of them were taken to hospital with injuries of different severity.

The driver was a citizen of Latvia born in 1959.

Preliminary data suggests that the driver hit a refuge island and lost control of the vehicle.

Photos from the scene of the accident published in the media show scores of ambulances and fire trucks on the road, with the bus flipped on its side below an embankment near the road. A refuge island can be seen, too.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia has confirmed that 19 residents of Latvia were travelling on the bus and at least one of them was injured in the accident.

