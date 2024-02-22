Turto Bankas’ properties to be included in shelter network within three months

“We have agreed that specialists from the Fire and Rescue Department, together with Turto Bankas, will review all these properties and assess their condition before ensuring all suitable properties are listed and marked within about 3 months,” the minister told reporters, adding that Turto Bankas currently manages more than 500 real estate properties.

This step will enable significant progress with the network of shelters in as wide area as possible to make sure that people feel safer, Bilotaitė said.

Acting Head of Turto Bankas Ernestas Česokas indicated that only initial building assessments have been carried out so far in order to expand the network of shelters to be used in case of danger. However, the exact number of the 540 properties that could be used as shelters will only be clear when the final list of requirements is ready, he said.