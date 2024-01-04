Trump’s election would be catastrophe for free world – former president Adamkus

Adamkus stated in an interview to the public broadcaster LRT on Wednesday that Trump’s return to the White House would be “a catastrophe for the entire free world”.

“Of course, there is pre-election tension, but there already are first good signs – some states have essentially legally eliminated Trump’s further display,” Adamkus commented about Trump being removed from the primary ballot in Colorado and Maine.

According to the former head of state, it is unprecedented for a candidate on trial to be striving to become the US president and, therefore, he hopes that the Americans will choose wisely.