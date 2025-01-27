Tragedy of Holocaust will always be too painful to become distant – PM

Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas has issued a statement saying that along with the six million victims, an immense part of Europe’s and Lithuania’s identity, built over centuries, was torn away.

"With this loss, we were deprived of an entire cultural world and living memory. Today, we are rediscovering the pages of Lithuania’s history, enriched by the achievements and contributions of Lithuanian Jews to the country’s statehood, culture, science, and economy. The most horrible genocide in human history also severed a thread to a different, more diverse and potentially stronger future for the state – we lost many bright minds and talents, loyal citizens, and neighbours who enriched our communities," the prime minister said.