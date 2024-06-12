Top officials should stay in office instead of going to Brussels – president’s adviser

„Your question is direct and too early. (&) First, let us wait for the approval of the European Commission’s president,“ Skaigirytė told the LRT public radio when asked if the president backed the candidacy of Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

„This process is not entirely straightforward, because you have to talk to Brussels and you have to look at Lithuania as well, as the candidate has to get the approval of the Lithuanian Parliament,“ she added.

According to Skaisgirytė, the president is of the opinion that officials delegated by the ruling parties to the top positions should finish their work there.