Top officials should stay in office instead of going to Brussels – president’s adviser

„Your question is direct and too early. (&) First, let us wait for the approval of the European Commission’s president,“ Skaigirytė told the LRT public radio when asked if the president backed the candidacy of Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.
„This process is not entirely straightforward, because you have to talk to Brussels and you have to look at Lithuania as well, as the candidate has to get the approval of the Lithuanian Parliament,“ she added.
According to Skaisgirytė, the president is of the opinion that officials delegated by the ruling parties to the top positions should finish their work there.
„This parliamentary majority and this government go to the polls. So again, the president, not wanting any interruptions, would probably see to it that these people who are now in responsible positions work to the end – so that they do not leave for some other positions in Brussels halfway, and that this term is brought to an orderly conclusion with all the responsibility,“ she stated.
The presidential adviser also named key portfolios in the European Commission Lithuania should aim for.
„Enlargement, defence industry, competitiveness – three topics of interest to Lithuania. These are also the areas where Lithuania could offer added value to the European Commission,“ Skaisgirytė said.