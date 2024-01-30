Ties of ex-president’s son-in-law under scrutiny

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Inga Stumbrienė ir Aivaras Stumbras
PHOTO: DELFI / Šarūnas Mažeika

The State Security Department (VSD) has examined the ties of Aivaras Stumbras, the son-in-law and business partner of former president Rolandas Paksas, which may pose a threat to national security. According to investigative journalists from the public broadcaster LRT, Stumbras’ business projects have stalled as a result.

Lrt.lt reports that in 2023 energy companies owned by Stumbras – Energijos parkai and Energijos turto investicijos – applied to sign letters of intent on connecting to Litgrid electricity network, but were rejected due to potential threats to national security. This was confirmed by the Office of the Government.

The Office of the Government informed LRT that on 19 October 2023 the Commission for Coordination of Protection of Objects Critical for National Security concluded that the letters of intent planned to be signed between Litgrid and the two companies did not meet Lithuania’s national security interests. The findings were submitted to the Government and approved on 19 November 2023.

According to LRT, threats to national security are perceived due to Stumbras’ links to Russian citizen Vasily Fedorin who is believed to have connections in the Kremlin. It is thought that he might have assisted Stumbras on business matters.

