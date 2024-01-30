Ties of ex-president’s son-in-law under scrutiny

Lrt.lt reports that in 2023 energy companies owned by Stumbras – Energijos parkai and Energijos turto investicijos – applied to sign letters of intent on connecting to Litgrid electricity network, but were rejected due to potential threats to national security. This was confirmed by the Office of the Government.

The Office of the Government informed LRT that on 19 October 2023 the Commission for Coordination of Protection of Objects Critical for National Security concluded that the letters of intent planned to be signed between Litgrid and the two companies did not meet Lithuania’s national security interests. The findings were submitted to the Government and approved on 19 November 2023.