Ties between Lithuania and Poland ensure security of entire region – Nausėda

During the meeting, the head of state underlined that this official visit to Poland marks a milestone of excellent bilateral relations, productive cooperation, and genuine friendship between the two nations, and highlights the importance of cooperation between Lithuania and Poland.
President Gitanas Nausėda stressed the significance of Lithuanian-Polish security cooperation in the current geopolitical context.
„Our bilateral efforts to strengthen the protection of the external borders of the EU and NATO, joint military exercises, increased focus on the security of the Suwałki Corridor, and defence industry cooperation have significantly contributed to the security of our two countries, and, in turn, to the security of the region as a whole,“ the head of state said.
Gitanas Nausėda emphasised that Lithuania and Poland’s ability to speak with one voice on issues of key importance to our region ensures that the security priorities of both countries are adequately represented in the international arena.
„Together, we are striving for the effective implementation of NATO’s regional plans, increasing the presence of NATO allies in the region, and urging our allies to invest more in defence. Given the current security situation, spending 2% is no longer sufficient; we must aim higher and reach 3%. Both Lithuania and Poland have already met and exceeded this target, setting a strong example for others,“ President Gitanas Nausėda underlined.
The head of state pointed out that the unwavering support of Lithuania and Poland for Ukraine remains vital, highlighting the need to continue mobilising allies and supporting Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor by all possible means.
„I am calling for the provision of long-range weapons to Ukraine. We are ready to train Ukrainian troops at the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade base. Peace talks have to be conducted only on Ukrainian terms. No one can demand territorial or any other concessions from Ukraine to Russia,“ the president stressed.
On Thursday, the Lithuanian and Polish leaders will jointly participate in the Lithuanian-Polish Defence Forum. It is expected to attract over 70 defence industry companies from both countries. Later, President Gitanas Nausėda and President Andrzej Duda will travel together to Lublin, where they will visit the headquarters of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian joint military unit, the Grand Hetman Kostiantyn Ostrogski Brigade, and will sign a declaration of bilateral relations at the Lublin Castle, outlining future guidelines and priorities for cooperation between the two countries.