Ties between Lithuania and Poland ensure security of entire region – Nausėda

„I am calling for the provision of long-range weapons to Ukraine. We are ready to train Ukrainian troops at the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade base. Peace talks have to be conducted only on Ukrainian terms. No one can demand territorial or any other concessions from Ukraine to Russia,“ the president stressed.

On Thursday, the Lithuanian and Polish leaders will jointly participate in the Lithuanian-Polish Defence Forum. It is expected to attract over 70 defence industry companies from both countries. Later, President Gitanas Nausėda and President Andrzej Duda will travel together to Lublin, where they will visit the headquarters of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian joint military unit, the Grand Hetman Kostiantyn Ostrogski Brigade, and will sign a declaration of bilateral relations at the Lublin Castle, outlining future guidelines and priorities for cooperation between the two countries.