Three Lithuanian citizens return from Israel on Wizz Air night flight

All the other passengers were foreign nationals.

The Lithuanians said they had not experienced any major problems in Israel, but some of them left the country earlier than planned, fearing an escalation of hostilities.

Vilmantas Vitkauskas, head of the National Crisis Management Centre (NKVC), told the LRT public radio that 179 Lithuanians were still in Israel and 40 in Lebanon.

Evacuation flights would be sought in the event of an emergency amidst active hostilities or flight cancellations by airlines, he said.