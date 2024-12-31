2024.12.31 14:12

Three elections and referendum cost EUR 52.7mn

 
Three elections and referendum cost EUR 52.7mn
Three elections and referendum cost EUR 52.7mn
PHOTO: ELTA / Žygimantas Gedvila

The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) has said it spent more than EUR 52.7 million to organise three elections and a referendum held in 2024.

The bulk of the funds – EUR 41.8 million – was spent on the salaries of the members of the electoral commissions, according to Indrė Ramanavičienė, adviser to the VRK head. Another EUR 27.4 thousand was paid as social security contributions made by the employer.

"This is the largest share of election spending at almost 80%, and the number of people who worked in the elections is also impressive. Some 20,000 members of electoral commissions worked in at least one election this year," Ramanavičienė told ELTA in a written comment.

Other costs included printing of election documents, office supplies, pays for polling stations and postal voting at over EUR 6.4 million.

The VRK also spent almost EUR 2.3 million on IT services and another EUR 1 million for transport services. The other EUR 721,000 covered election publicity and debate broadcasts.

On 12 May, Lithuania held the first round of the presidential election and a referendum on dual citizenship. On 26 May, the runoff voting followed to elect the country’s president. On 9 June, Lithuanians were electing their representatives in the European Parliament. The Seimas election took place on 13 and 27 October.

Despite the high costs, the election watchdog also managed to save EUR 3.8 million which will remain in the state budget.

Next year, three early municipal elections are scheduled to take place in Jonava, Joniškis and Panevėžys.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions