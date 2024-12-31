Three elections and referendum cost EUR 52.7mn

The bulk of the funds – EUR 41.8 million – was spent on the salaries of the members of the electoral commissions, according to Indrė Ramanavičienė, adviser to the VRK head. Another EUR 27.4 thousand was paid as social security contributions made by the employer.

"This is the largest share of election spending at almost 80%, and the number of people who worked in the elections is also impressive. Some 20,000 members of electoral commissions worked in at least one election this year," Ramanavičienė told ELTA in a written comment.

Other costs included printing of election documents, office supplies, pays for polling stations and postal voting at over EUR 6.4 million.