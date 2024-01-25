Third of Lithuanians support allowing Russian, Belarusian athletes to compete in Olympics

Among those polled by Baltijos Tyrimai, 5% of respondents welcomed the IOC’s move, while 25% said they held a rather favourable opinion of it. Most often these were people with degrees, professionals and civil servants.

Meanwhile, more than half of the respondents (56%) disapproved of allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the Olympic Games, lrt.lt news website reports. These respondents were mostly under 50 years of age and living in cities and larger towns.

Around 14% of the respondents did not have an opinion on the matter.