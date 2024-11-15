2024.11.15 09:35

There will be 4 non-attached MPs in Seimas

 
PHOTO: Josvydas Elinskas | Elta

It transpired on Thursday that there would be four non-attached MPs in parliament, those who have not joined any other political groups.

Viktoras Fiodorovas, former member of the Labour Party, will head the group of non-attached MPs. It will also include independent Vitalijus Šeršniovas, National Alliance’s Vytautas Sinica and former mayor of Vilnius city, leader of the party Freedom and Justice, Artūras Zuokas.

The Seimas elected for the 2024-2028 term of office held its first sitting on 14 November.

MPs took oaths of office and elected Saulius Skvernelis, leader of the party Democrats For Lithuania, as the speaker of the Seimas. Political groups were formed as well.

The ruling coalition of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), Democrats For Lithuania and the Nemunas Dawn was announced officially, too.

