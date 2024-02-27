The West is behind Russia in military equipment and ammunition production

Nausėda thanked Macron for his additional political impetus to Western support for Ukraine. “His leadership today is much needed as we have to admit that statistically we are clearly behind Russia in the production of equipment, production of ammunition,” said Nausėda.

The head of state stressed that time has come to start fulfilling promises given to Ukraine as it is in critical need of support.

“All of us understand that the situation is complex, that Russia has a long-term plan for the war against Ukraine and is ready to continue it for several years if needed. Therefore, our aid to Ukraine is critically important today,” Nausėda emphasised.

According to the president, in order to save soldiers’ lives and maintain the front line, Ukraine requires long-range weapons, ammunition and other weaponry.