The West is behind Russia in military equipment and ammunition production

Nausėda thanked Macron for his additional political impetus to Western support for Ukraine. “His leadership today is much needed as we have to admit that statistically we are clearly behind Russia in the production of equipment, production of ammunition,” said Nausėda.
The head of state stressed that time has come to start fulfilling promises given to Ukraine as it is in critical need of support.
“All of us understand that the situation is complex, that Russia has a long-term plan for the war against Ukraine and is ready to continue it for several years if needed. Therefore, our aid to Ukraine is critically important today,” Nausėda emphasised.
According to the president, in order to save soldiers’ lives and maintain the front line, Ukraine requires long-range weapons, ammunition and other weaponry.
“The next season begins in three months and it is possible that Russia will organise a wide counteroffensive (&) whereas Ukraine’s military, having insufficient ammunition and air defence systems, will be very vulnerable. That is why it is important for us to act together. By acting alone we can do much less, by acting together we can multiply our forces and reflect current expectations,” said Nausėda.
Twenty European leaders held a working meeting at the Élysée Palace in Paris. Participants of the conference discussed how to oppose Russia and help Ukraine fight against the aggressor with the situation at the front deteriorating in recent weeks. Macron announced that partners and allies would create a coalition supplying Ukraine with medium- and long-range missiles. The French president also criticised the EU for not fulfilling its promise to deliver 1 million shells to Ukraine by 1 March 2024.