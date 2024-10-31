Taxi driver sentenced to seven years in jail in Latvia for spying for Russia

The case was opened on April 5, when prosecutor Zane Lodzina read out the indictment.

Lodzina told reporters after the verdict was handed down that she was pleased with the verdict and believed it would be instructive not only for Sidorovs, but also for others who commit similar crimes.

Sidorovs himself refused to answer journalists’ questions, saying that the verdict would be appealed before the regional court.

As reported, in October 2022, channel Baltic Anti-fascists and related channels were set up on the Telegram platform to collect information to help Russia and its services target Latvian security.