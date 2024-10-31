Taxi driver sentenced to seven years in jail in Latvia for spying for Russia

The case was opened on April 5, when prosecutor Zane Lodzina read out the indictment.
Lodzina told reporters after the verdict was handed down that she was pleased with the verdict and believed it would be instructive not only for Sidorovs, but also for others who commit similar crimes.
Sidorovs himself refused to answer journalists’ questions, saying that the verdict would be appealed before the regional court.
As reported, in October 2022, channel Baltic Anti-fascists and related channels were set up on the Telegram platform to collect information to help Russia and its services target Latvian security.
The Telegram channels maintained by the Baltic Anti-Fascists regularly contained appeals to individuals in Latvia to collect information that would be of interest to Russian intelligence and security services. There were also appeals for information on any daily developments in the Latvian defense system, Latvia’s international cooperation, NATO defense plans, practical activities of NATO member states on Latvian territory, as well as information on support activities for Ukraine in Latvia.
In some cases, the recordings have implicitly stated that this information will be passed on to the Russian services.
In response to such messages, Sidorovs agreed to collect intelligence for ideological reasons, knowing that it would be passed on to the Russian services.
On several occasions Sidorovs has sent information and photos or videos in relation to different military activities and movement of military forces in Latvia.
In a conversation with a person on Telegraph channel, Sidorovs also discussed possibilities to place explosives.
Sidorovs was also charged with inciting national and ethnic hatred for writing on the internet that Latvians are fascists and for describing the Freedom Monument, illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, with a vomit emoji. He has also posted other hateful messages on the internet.
Sidorovs was detained by the State Security Service on August 15, 2023. Several data carriers were found in the taxi driver’s residence, as well as symbols of his pro-Kremlin ideology, such as Russian and USSR flags.
The criminal proceedings against the man were separated from the so-called Baltic Anti-fascists criminal proceedings, in which six Latvian nationals were charged with leading the criminal organization Baltic Anti-fascists and participating in the crimes committed by this organization.