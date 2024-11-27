Swiftair Boeing’s black boxes will be sent to Germany

"The black boxes are planned to be sent to Germany but the final decision from pre-trial investigation authorities is still pending," ELTA has learned from the Ministry of Justice.

Director of the National Crisis Management Centre (NKVC) Vilmantas Vitkauskas earlier stated that Laurynas Naujokaitis, head of the Justice Ministry’s aircraft accident and incident investigation, would participate in the analysis process of the black boxes.

The Justice Ministry had announced that the black boxes were discovered at the crash site at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.