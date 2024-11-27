2024.11.27 15:19

Swiftair Boeing’s black boxes will be sent to Germany

 
Black boxes from the Swiftair Boeing 737-476(SF), which crashed in Vilnius on Monday, are expected to be sent for analysis in Germany, the Ministry of Justice has announced.

"The black boxes are planned to be sent to Germany but the final decision from pre-trial investigation authorities is still pending," ELTA has learned from the Ministry of Justice.

Director of the National Crisis Management Centre (NKVC) Vilmantas Vitkauskas earlier stated that Laurynas Naujokaitis, head of the Justice Ministry’s aircraft accident and incident investigation, would participate in the analysis process of the black boxes.

The Justice Ministry had announced that the black boxes were discovered at the crash site at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Swiftair Boeing 737-476(SF), transporting cargo for DHL, crashed short of Vilnius Airport runway on 25 November. One of the pilots, a citizen of Spain, was killed in the crash. Three other crew members, citizens of Lithuania, Germany and Spain, were injured. One of them sustained critical injuries.

The plane hit a private house, which was damaged and whose roof caught on fire. A car parked nearby turned on its side and was on fire, too. Thirteen residents were evacuated but were not hurt.

