Swiftair Boeing black box data analysis begins – prosecutors

The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that so far the crash site has been inspected as part of the investigation, items retrieved from the crash site are being examined, flight data is being analysed, factual circumstances are being identified, as well as the damage caused to people’s health, property and nature. Nearly 30 individuals have been interviewed. Citizens of Spain and Germany that were onboard continue treatment for their injuries in home countries.

Additional calculations will be made using the aircraft positioning and flight characteristics model, which is necessary in order to recreate the full flight and crash scenario as precisely as possible. Investigators are also examining data from the cockpit voice recorder.

"Data analysis started having read the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder. Data on these flight recorders was read in Germany, in a flight recorder and avionics laboratory," the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement.

Allegations have not been made against anyone. None of the versions behind the crash have been dismissed yet. However, the pre-trial investigation still continues under Articles 278 and 279 of the Criminal Code concerning improper maintenance or repair of vehicles and violation of international flight regulations.

Laurynas Naujokaitis, head of aircraft accident and incident investigation at the Ministry of Justice, told ELTA on Monday that there is no evidence that the crash might have been related to „interference in aviation activities“. Neither flight data recorders nor evidence collected at the crash site suggests this.