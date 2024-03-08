Swedish flag raised in front of National Defence Ministry

Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas addressed the ambassador of Sweden and the crowd on the occasion during the ceremony, the ministry said.
“The membership of Sweden is important not just regarding the security situation in the Baltic Sea region. Sweden’s military capabilities will significantly strengthen deterrence in peacetime and crisis, contribute to stability not just in our region but the entire Alliance. Russia’s masterplan to undermine NATOP backfired: our Alliance has become stronger, our bilateral cooperation ties closer, and each of us is feeling safer. We are certain that we would defend every inch of NATO territory in the event of aggression,” said Anušauskas.
Ambassador of Sweden Lars Wahlund thanked Lithuania, NATO colleagues and all friendly nations for their support.
“Everyone who knows at least some history of Sweden understands the historical importance of this moment. Since Sweden had fallen into the hands of Russia in 1809, although we and Finland had been a united country for 600 years until then, we were striving to minimize tensions in our region in awareness of an unfriendly neighbor.
The policy was cut short in December 2021 by Vladimir Putin’s letter questioning our right to choose our own security policy path. Later the brutal Russia’s attack against Ukraine followed. Sweden’s membership of NATO is not the end: it’s the beginning of the process. We are getting security guarantees and providing security guarantees. Sweden will make a constructive and loyal member of NATO,” said Ambassador Wahlund.
Finland’s accession last year followed by Sweden this year is a significant NATO extension.