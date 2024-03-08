Swedish flag raised in front of National Defence Ministry

Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas addressed the ambassador of Sweden and the crowd on the occasion during the ceremony, the ministry said.

“The membership of Sweden is important not just regarding the security situation in the Baltic Sea region. Sweden’s military capabilities will significantly strengthen deterrence in peacetime and crisis, contribute to stability not just in our region but the entire Alliance. Russia’s masterplan to undermine NATOP backfired: our Alliance has become stronger, our bilateral cooperation ties closer, and each of us is feeling safer. We are certain that we would defend every inch of NATO territory in the event of aggression,” said Anušauskas.

Ambassador of Sweden Lars Wahlund thanked Lithuania, NATO colleagues and all friendly nations for their support.