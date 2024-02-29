Suspects identified in killing Lithuanian film director in Ukraine

The prosecutor general said that the large-scale pre-trial investigation carried out in Lithuania has identified three soldiers from the 1st Army Corps 1st Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as suspects in the killing.

In February, striving to begin prosecution in absentia, a prosecutor addressed the court to officially recognise the individuals in question as suspects for participating in military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and for illegal detention, deprivation of liberty, imprisonment and killing of Kvedaravičius in spring 2022. Upon a court decision, all three have been declared as suspects.