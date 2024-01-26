Suspect held for spraying teargas in shopping centre

The police received a report at around 4 p.m. about strong odour at the shopping centre and that some people had trouble breathing. Shoppers were evacuated from the building, the news agency ELTA learned from Julija Samorkovskaja, the spokeswoman of Vilnius County Police Headquarters.

According to her, a suspect was apprehended at around 6 p.m. on suspicion of spraying teargas in the building.

The police asked the man born in 1988 to undergo a breathalyser test, which showed 1.4 per mille of blood alcohol content.