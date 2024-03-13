Suspect detained for desecrating Lithuanian flags in Klaipėda

The news agency ELTA has learned from Klaipėda County Police Headquarters that a pre-trial investigation has been launched over a series of incidents.

Police Commissioner General Renatas Požėla told the media Wednesday that the suspect has been detained for 48 hours. The man born in 1991 had numerous previous convictions.

Last week, numerous Lithuanian flags were desecrated in various parts of Klaipėda city. The police reported that 14 flags were removed from buildings and their flagpoles were either broken or they were set on fire.