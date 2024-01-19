Supreme Court orders former MP to demolish his house in Vilnius district

The court concluded that Vilnius District Municipal Council was mostly at fault for the construction as it had issued the permit. The businessman’s lawsuit seeking compensation of EUR 486,190 in construction costs is still pending.

The Supreme Court ruled earlier in January that Bosas has six months to demolish the buildings, while 90% of the cost involved has to be compensated by the municipality. Demolition works are estimated to cost around EUR 150,000.

Irmantas Balsys, the lawyer representing Bosas, told the business news website vz.lt that the businessman would comply with the court’s judgement but has not yet decided on further action, such as referring to the European Court of Human Rights.

