Supreme Court issues ruling in political corruption case

The Supreme Court considered 12 cassation appeals. The convicted defendants sought to be acquitted.

Although the defendants remain to be convicted but some custodial sentences were amended. Kurlianskis will be imprisoned for 5 and a half years instead of 6, while Gapšys will serve an imprisonment sentence of 4 years and 3 months instead of 4 and a half years.

However, Masiulis’ cassation appeal was rejected and the same 5 and a half year custodial sentence is in effect. He is also barred from being elected or appointed to state or municipal institutions, companies or NGOs and EUR 241,490 of assets remain to be seized.