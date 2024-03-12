Strong protest expressed to Belarus over death of detained Lithuanian citizen

According to the Foreign Ministry, Lithuania’s consular officials were not appropriately informed about the detention of the Lithuanian citizen, about the grounds of detention and about his health. Moreover, conditions were not created to visit the man or to provide consular assistance. The ministry states that such actions of Belarus grossly violate the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.
Lithuania demands Belarus to immediately and officially inform about the grounds of detention of the Lithuanian citizen, the state of his health at the time of detention and all the related circumstances, and to confirm the fact of his death, indicating the time and location, circumstances and causes of death.
The MFA notes that Belarusian authorities have recently intensified hostile and provocative actions against Lithuanian citizens already in Belarus or those who arrive in Belarus temporarily. Lithuanians are also detained on trumped-up charges.
The MFA once again recommends Lithuanian citizens not to travel to Belarus and those already in the country to leave immediately.
As reported, a Lithuanian man was detained in Belarus at the border in December 2023 and accused of smuggling ammunition. Belarusian customs officers claimed to have found 98 rounds of ammunition in the man’s vehicle. The driver was placed under arrest.