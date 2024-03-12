Strong protest expressed to Belarus over death of detained Lithuanian citizen

According to the Foreign Ministry, Lithuania’s consular officials were not appropriately informed about the detention of the Lithuanian citizen, about the grounds of detention and about his health. Moreover, conditions were not created to visit the man or to provide consular assistance. The ministry states that such actions of Belarus grossly violate the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Lithuania demands Belarus to immediately and officially inform about the grounds of detention of the Lithuanian citizen, the state of his health at the time of detention and all the related circumstances, and to confirm the fact of his death, indicating the time and location, circumstances and causes of death.