Storage facility for countermobility measures opens in eastern Lithuania

Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas told reporters at the event that countermobility is an integral part of defence. He stressed that his is a combined defence system consisting of dragon’s teeth, razor wire, reinforced concrete blocks, Czech hedgehogs and mines.
„Lithuania’s defence line plan, which we had introduced two weeks ago, is based on a systematic approach, where physical barriers are integrated together with firepower,“ the minister said at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area.
The minister stressed that EUR 600 million would be allocated for countermobility measures in the next decade and the majority of funding would be used for mining capabilities.
According to the minister, 27 such facilities would be established in the country and by April 2025 these obstacle storage facilities would reach their full operational capacity.
MP Arvydas Pocius, chairman of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence, in turn said that all of the countermobility measures are made in Lithuania by local manufacturers and it is good news that the country is capable of producing them on its own.