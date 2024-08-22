Storage facility for countermobility measures opens in eastern Lithuania

Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas told reporters at the event that countermobility is an integral part of defence. He stressed that his is a combined defence system consisting of dragon’s teeth, razor wire, reinforced concrete blocks, Czech hedgehogs and mines.

„Lithuania’s defence line plan, which we had introduced two weeks ago, is based on a systematic approach, where physical barriers are integrated together with firepower,“ the minister said at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area.

The minister stressed that EUR 600 million would be allocated for countermobility measures in the next decade and the majority of funding would be used for mining capabilities.