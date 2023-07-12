Stoltenberg: NATO is more united than ever

“We agreed NATO’s most detailed and robust defence plans since the Cold War. We strengthened our commitment to defence investment. We agreed to bring Ukraine closer to the Alliance, and step up support for the long haul. And we deepened our partnerships around the world even more,” the secretary general said.

The head of NATO chaired the inaugural meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on 12 July and emphasised that now they would meet and decide as equals, which is a significant step to bring Ukraine closer to NATO.